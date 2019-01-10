Pediatrician, Best Selling Author and founder of Calabasas Pediatrics Wellness Center Dr Tanya Altmann joined us live with what parents need to know about the flu and other nasty winter illnesses. For more info on Dr. Tanya Altmann, her practice and all her books, you can go to her website or follow her on social media.
Flu and Other Winter Illnesses, What You Need to Know With Dr. Tanya Altmann
-
Winter Illnesses: What You Need to Know With Dr. Tanya Altmann
-
Flu Shot Likely More Effective in Children Than Nasal Vaccine, Study Shows
-
Helping Children Impacted by Wildfires With Dr. Tanya Altmann
-
Keeping Halloween Spooky & Safe with Dr. Tanya Altmann
-
Physicians Say Federal Gov’t Is Not Caring Enough for Migrant Kids — Despite White House Claims to the Contrary
-
-
‘I Didn’t Know I Was Going to Lose My Baby’ to Flu: Montana Mom Has Warning for Parents as Cases Rise
-
Doctors Whose Son Died 10 Days Before Flu Shot Appointment Want to Help Other Parents
-
One-Third of U.S. Parents Don’t Plan to Get Flu Shots for Their Kids This Season
-
$20 Thermometer Takes A Reading Through Thin Air
-
Secret Santa Pays Off All Layaway Items at New York Walmart
-
-
U.S. Customs and Border Officials Reach Out to Pediatricians After 2 Migrant Children Die in Custody
-
30 Sick, 10 Dead in Connection With Virus Outbreak at New Jersey Facility
-
Holiday Beauty Survival Guide With Dermatologist Dr. Arisa Ortiz