Jaguar Driver With ‘KLASS’ Dealership Plate Arrested in Stevenson Ranch Vandalism Case: Sheriff’s Officials

An arrest was made days after authorities issued a plea for help in identifying a Jaguar-driving suspect who caused $2,000 worth of damage to a fountain in Stevenson Ranch, officials said Wednesday.

The suspect, Alexus Corral, is on parole for manslaughter, Los Angeles County Sheriff Department officials said in announcement of the arrest.

The incident was reported on New Year’s Eve at a fountain on the corner of Stevenson Ranch Parkway and Holmes Place. Corral, 32, is believed to have been captured on surveillance video getting out of of a Jaguar sedan with a dealership plate that read “KLASS.”

After requesting help from the public, investigators were able to get enough information to identify a suspect.

Corral, of Santa Clarita, was arrested about 1 p.m. Saturday and is being held without bail.

KTLA’s Erika Martin contributed to this story.

34.393110 -118.590754