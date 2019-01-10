La Puente 9-Year-Old Racing to Catch up With Teen Sister, a Marathon-Running World Record Holder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A sister and brother in La Puente have taken sibling rivalry to a new level: Competing to set world records by running marathons across the globe.

Blanca Ramirez, 16, and her 9-year-old brother Jordan have traveled to all seven continents in their quest, and Blanca already has one record under her belt.

At age 12, she became the world's youngest female to run seven marathons on seven continents. Now, she's looking to become the youngest to complete the feat twice.

Jordan has been swiftly following in her footsteps. In November 2017, he completed his first marathon in Australia at age 8.

"It's a big dream," their father, Dimas Ramirez, said. "So we're here to support them."

At first, Dimas doubted that both children could complete the impressive feat.

"I just nodded — he was too young — like, 'Yes, yes,' " he said. "But just like Blanca, he continued to prove me that he can do it."

After Australia, Jordan ran a marathon in Egypt to cross Africa off the list. Then he headed to Europe, where he ran another 26.2 miles in London.

His fourth marathon in Thailand took care of Asia, and he'll head to Antarctica and South America next. He plans to finish his world record attempt on American soil next April.

When Jordan isn't running, he likes to draw, read and play with Legos. He wants to be a firefighter and carries an American flag with him in every marathon to honor military troops.

Jordan said his favorite continent so far was Australia because of the great weather and amazing sights.

"I saw some kangaroos, some koalas and some other ones," he said.

Although Blanca has already run on every continent, she decided to do it again to run alongside her little brother — and compete against him a bit, too.

"At the end, we try to have a competition of who can cross the finish line first, even though we're standing next to each other," she said. "So we can be still next to each other, but I'll make sure my foot passes it first."

The siblings are more united in their post-race rituals: Jordan indulges on spaghetti after every race, while Blanca eats whatever junk food is in sight.

The 16-year-old plans to complete her second world record at the Los Angeles Marathon in March.

And, Dimas said, "she's going to brag about it more because she takes the record on March 24 — Jordan's birthday."

The family is headed to Antarctica this week, then South America before coming back for each one to compete in their seventh marathon and break the world records here in Southern California.

And after that?

"Dad's very exhausted and I need a break," Dimas said, smiling. "Or they need to pick another sport."