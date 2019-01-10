Man Shot in Larchmont Area Dies After Running Into Liquor Store for Help; Gunman Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for a gunman who fatally shot a man in the Larchmont area, near its border with Koreatown, Thursday night.

The incident was reported about 10:25 p.m. on the corner of Beverly Boulevard and St. Andrews Place, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. John Radtke said.

Arriving officers were directed toward a liquor store, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The unidentified man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Radtke said.

The man was believed to be about 30 years old.

Witnesses said the shooting occurred on a sidewalk outside the liquor store when someone walked up to the victim and fired multiple times.

The victim then ran into the liquor store for help, Radtke said.

Investigators believe the shooter went up to the victim in an aggressive manner before the shooting, and that the two possibly knew each other.

“We believe it’s some sort of dispute,” Radtke said.

The gunman fled westbound on Beverly Boulevard.

He was described only as a male Hispanic, about 35 years old, wearing dark clothing.

Investigators are searching the neighborhood for surveillance images. Video gathered from the liquor store was not helpful to the investigation, Radtke said.

No motive has been determined for the shooting and there were no early indications it was gang related, Radtke said.