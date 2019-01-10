Listen and you could win a $500 gift card!

“Diva Defined” is a powerful new podcast about living your best life, and hosted by Sheryl Lee Ralph. Subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or on your favorite podcasting app. Listen for the code word, then text it to 515151. Each of the first 4 episodes will feature a new code word, so the more you listen, the more chances you have to win. All entries from those first 4 episodes will go into one big pool, and we’ll pick one winner to receive a $500 VISA gift card. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

Take a listen to Diva Defined: iTunes | Android

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151



KTLA-TV

PRESENTS

“DIVA DEFINED GIVEAWAY 2019 #1”

SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

SPONSOR

KTLA LLC, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028.

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

The Diva Defined Giveaway 2019 #1 (the “Sweepstakes”) begins at 12:01 a.m. PT on January 10, 2019 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. PT on February 8, 2019 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). All entries must be submitted and received within the Sweepstakes Period.

HOW TO ENTER

Visit ktla.com/divadefined and listen for a code word (“Code Word”) in any (or all) of the episodes of the podcast “Diva Defined” from the following dates (each, an “Episode”):

January 10, 2019

January 17, 2019

January 24, 2019

January 31, 2019

Episodes will also be available for download and playback through iTunes and other podcast services and apps that receive their listings from iTunes or that can access the “Diva Defined” podcast feed directly at http://rss.art19.com/diva-defined.

A Code Word will be provided and clearly spoken during each Episode listed above. Each Episode will feature a different Code Word. After each Code Word is provided, two methods of entry will be available.

Enter via text message:

Using the text messaging feature on your cellular telephone, send a text message to 515151 with only the Code Word in the body of the message. All entrants must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Sweepstakes using the text messaging method. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Sweepstakes. Text-message entries may be subject to fees under the terms of the entrant’s cell-phone/text messaging subscription plan (contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). Text messaging and wireless services are not available in all areas. If any dispute arises as to the identity of any text message entrant, the entrant will be considered the authorized account holder by the cellular provider. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing the correct Code Word will be eligible.

or

Enter online:

Go to http://www.ktla.com/diva, and accurately complete and submit the online entry form. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including the Code Word, your name and telephone number. You must also have a valid email account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. If there is a dispute regarding the identity of an online entrant, the holder of the email account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry.

Conditions applicable to all entries:

There will be a different Code Word in each Episode listed above. Each Code Word is valid until 11:59:59 p.m. on February 8, 2019. Entries containing incorrect Code Words or no Code Words at all will be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. Received entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit one entry per person per Code Word, regardless of method of entry, for a total of up to four entries per person. Additional entries from the same person for a given Code Word will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, unavailability of phone lines or connections or cellular phone service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY

This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law and outside the counties listed below. This Sweepstakes is open only to legal U.S. residents who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California, who are 18 years of age or older as of their date of entry, and who have not won any other prize from KTLA within the 60 days prior to the end of the Sweepstakes Period. Employees of other media companies (including radio and television stations), Sponsor and its parent corporations, subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION

After the entry period has concluded, all entries submitted for all Code Words will be combined into a single pool and one winner will be selected in a random drawing from all eligible entries. The drawing will take place on or about February 11, 2019. Sponsor will attempt to notify the winner that they have been selected as a winner by telephone or by email.

The odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received in the Sweepstakes. If the selected winner is not eligible, fails to give the correct Code Word, declines the prize, does not provide required identification or sign and return required documents by the deadlines established by Sponsor, or does not respond within 24 hours of the initial notification attempt (including, but not limited to, failure to return a phone call from Sponsor), the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner randomly selected by Sponsor from all remaining eligible entries (time permitting).

The winner will receive a VISA gift card redeemable for up to $500 in goods and services anywhere VISA is accepted as a form of payment. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a gift card of equal value from a different financial-services provider brand.

The approximate retail value of the winner’s prize is $500.

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in obtaining the prize, are the responsibility of the winner. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Sponsor.

Sponsor, nor any of its parent or subsidiary companies (collectively “Releasees”), are responsible for any changes to any element of the prize, and Releasees are not liable for any expenses incurred as a result of changes.

The prize – whether considered as a whole or in part — is not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed, not transferable or redeemable for cash, may not be sold or traded, and may not be substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, which may substitute a prize of equal or greater value, or as provided in these Official Rules.

Winner may be required to present valid identification, and the winner may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the Internet-related and/or text-messaging portion of this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will select winner in a random drawing from among eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination or, if doing so is not possible, in a manner deemed fair by Sponsor under the circumstances. Sponsor will post notice of its action on the Sweepstakes website. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or if such entrant shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) in an annoying, threatening or harassing manner; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source.

Sponsor reserves the right not to announce Code Words in the Episodes due to unforeseen circumstances. Should Sponsor choose not to announce a Code Word during any Episode, Sponsor will list any and all schedule changes for the display of Code Words on the KTLA website at http://www.ktla.com/diva to the extent possible.

By participating in this Sweepstakes, you agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor and its parents, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and the officers, directors, agents, and employees of all such companies from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, or losses of any kind resulting from your participation in this Sweepstakes, and/or your acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of the prize and any travel related thereto, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity and privacy.

Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing or advertising of the offer, administration or execution of the Sweepstakes or in the announcements of the prize/prize winner.

Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Official Rules and the entry or marketing materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of the Official Rules will govern.

By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to you. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with these Sweepstakes will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions. Venue for any action concerning the Sweepstakes or these Official Rules will be in the courts located in Los Angeles County, California.

By participating in this Sweepstakes, you also agree to have your name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes relating to this Sweepstakes or future similar sweepstakes without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winner, send a self-addressed envelope to “Diva Defined Giveaway 2019 #1”, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, by March 31, 2019. The winner’s names will be available after the winner has been verified and the prize has been awarded.

The online portion of this Sweepstakes is subject to the privacy policy of KTLA, as posted on the KTLA website at privacy.tribunemedia.com. The online portion of this Sweepstakes is also subject to the KTLA Terms of Service at www.ktla.com/termsofservice.