× Man Charged in 2 Killings, Including Deadly Car-to-Car Shooting in Gardena Area Allegedly Motivated by Race

A man who authorities say fatally shot another person driving along the 91 Freeway in Gardena last year is facing murder charges in that shooting and another killing that occurred just three days later, officials told KTLA Thursday.

The criminal complaint listing the charges against Daniel Martinez alleges he killed Samuel Ferguson “because of (his) race” and as part of criminal street gang activities. Ferguson has been described by officials as black.

Martinez, 30, was driving along a stretch of the freeway near Artesia Boulevard he allegedly opened fire on Ferguson as he drove by in another vehicle traveling eastbound on Aug. 17, according to California Highway Patrol. Ferguson was struck multiple times and transported to UCI Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The 27-year-old victim, a Cerritos resident, was returning home from his job where he worked with adults with special needs, CHP officials said.

But according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Martinez, an Inglewood resident, is also accused in the killing of Alhmond Davis just three days later.

Martinez could face the death penalty or life in prison if convicted, said DA’s office spokesman Ricardo Santiago.

He could not provide details about the killing of Davis or other information about a possible motive in the fatal shooting of Ferguson. The car-to-car shooting that killed Ferguson has been previously described as possibly due to road rage or a range of other motives.

“It could be a multitude of things,” CHP Sgt. Gomez said at the time of the shooting. “It could be road rage, because we have seen that in the past. I don’t know much about the victim, and thus I can’t speculate whether it was gang-related or not.”

The charges against Martinez include two murder counts, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of shooting from a motor vehicle, two counts of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, one count of shooting at an inhabited dwelling and one count of possession of an assault weapon, according to the criminal complaint.

Martinez is accused of being in possession of an AR-15 rifle.

No other details have been released by authorities.