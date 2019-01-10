Man Dies, Daughter Rescued After Medical Emergency, Pickup Truck Crash in Front of Charter Oak High School in Covina

A man died and his teenage daughter was freed from wreckage by firefighters after a pickup truck crash in front of Charter Oak High School early Thursday that was blamed on a medical emergency, police said.

The crash took place about 7:30 a.m. along the 1400 block of East Covina Boulevard, the Covina Police Department said in a written statement.

The man was driving a truck west when it suddenly veered across traffic lanes, struck the south curb and hit a utility pole, causing it to overturn, police said.

“The truck came to a rest on its left side, atop the grass at the front of Charter Oak (High School),” according to the police statement. Firefighters had to cut the top off the truck in order to get the victims out.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said. The girl was treated for injuries described as minor.

It initially appeared the man suffered a medical problem just prior to the crash, officials said.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the driver was suffering from some sort of medical distress concurrent with losing control of the vehicle,” the police statement said.

It was not yet clear whether the man died as a result of the original medical problem, or from injuries suffered in the crash.

Parents, students and faculty from the high school were nearby at the time of the crash, but none were hurt, Covina police Lt. Trevor Gaumer said.

Had the crash occurred 20 minutes or so later – closer to the time of the school’s first bell — there would have been a great deal more pedestrians in the area, he said.