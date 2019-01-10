Man Throws Molotov Cocktail-Type Device Into Neighbor’s Driveway, Is Arrested on Suspicion of Arson: Santa Ana Police

A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of arson after surveillance footage allegedly showed him throwing a Molotov cocktail-type device into his neighbor’s driveway, the Santa Ana Police Department said.

Sixty-year-old Danny Noriega was identified as the suspect by his neighbor, according to Santa Ana police.

Police officers and Orange County Fire Authority officials responded to the 2700 block of West Maywood Avenue on Dec. 15, 2018, after receiving a call about a possible arson case.

The resident of the home told authorities he heard loud noise, looked outside and saw a small fire in his driveway. He was able to extinguish the flames using a water hose.

Surveillance footage released by Santa Ana police shows a small explosion of light in front of the house and a person cycling away from the scene after appearing to have thrown an object into the driveway.

Fire officials examined the object and found it to be similar to a Molotov cocktail containing an incendiary device.

It is still unclear what motivated the incident.

Noriega was booked into the Santa Ana Jail on various arson-related charges, with his bail set at $220,000, according to police.

The suspect is scheduled to appear at a Santa Ana court on Jan. 11, 2019.