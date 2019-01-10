ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

Metrolink Adds Special Trains for Saturday’s Playoff Game Between Rams, Cowboys

Posted 8:21 AM, January 10, 2019, by , Updated at 08:22AM, January 10, 2019
A Metro train is seen at the Santa Monica station in this file photo from May 20, 2016. (Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

Southern California’s Metrolink railroad is adding special trains for football fans heading to the Los Angeles Rams’ divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Metrolink says for the first time it will offer $10 round-trip fares on its Antelope Valley, Orange County and San Bernardino lines to downtown LA’s Union Station for Saturday night’s game.

From Union Station, fans can reach the Coliseum by riding Metro Rail trains.

The full schedule can be found here