Public Health Officials Warn of Potential Measles Exposure in Malibu

Authorities urged the public to be aware of a potential risk of measles exposure on Thursday after confirming a person infected with the illness visited a cafe in Malibu late last month.

An infectious person visited the Paradise Cove Beach Cafe, 28128 Pacific Coast Highway, from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 29, the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health said in a written statement.

“No current risk related to measles exists at this venue at this time, as the period of possible exposure ended more than one week ago,” according to the statement.

Since measles is spread from person to person via the respiratory route, officials said there’s no risk from food eaten at the business.

“However, individuals that were present at the location during this time, especially those with weakened immune systems or persons who may not have been immunized against measles, may be at risk of developing measles and should watch for the symptoms of the illness,” the statement said.

Most commonly, measles patients experience fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash, which usually appears 10 to 12 days after exposure, county health officials said.

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed should contact their medical provider by phone prior to going in, according to Los Angele County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis.

“People who have been exposed to the measles and who have not been immunized may receive measles immunization and be protected from developing the disease,” Davis said. “Getting immunized is the best way to keep from getting and spreading measles.”

Vaccinations are available at healthcare providers, pharmacies and clinics. To to find a public health clinic with low- or no-cost vaccinations available, call 211 or visit publichealth.lacounty.gov/chs/phcenters.htm.

