Samsung Unveils Massive 219-inch TV at CES 2019 in Las Vegas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're like many Americans, you probably wouldn't mind having a bigger TV.

Samsung showed off a massive 219 inch TV -- that's more than 18 feet -- at the CES technology show in Las Vegas.

The TV is called "the wall." It uses a technology called micro LED - which creates a brighter image using less energy than current televisions.

For those of you who think a screen like this is better suited to a stadium than a living room, a 75-inch modular version is also coming out.

You can either watch that by itself or buy additional screens to snap together and make a bigger one.

Sony, TCL, and Hi-sense are also showing television sets that are 75 inches and larger at the show.