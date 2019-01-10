× Suspect Arrested in Santa Ana Bus Stop Sexual Assault: Police

A suspect has been arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman at a Santa Ana bus stop, police said in a tweet.

The assault occurred Saturday night at a bus station outside the MacArthur Village condo complex, near the corner of MacArthur Boulevard and Bristol Street, Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, was sitting at the covered bus stop when the man approached her and sexually assaulted her.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Gerry Corona at 714-245-8343 or gcorona@santa-ana.org. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 855-847-6227.

SAPD Detectives have taken a suspect into custody in this case . More to follow shortly. https://t.co/Gwx0BAQFd9 — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) January 10, 2019