Video Released, Suspect Sought in Boyle Heights Hit-and-Run That Left Colombian Tourist Critically Injured

Police released video footage and reached out to the public for help Thursday in tracking down the driver of an SUV who struck and critically injured a woman visiting Los Angeles from Colombia as a tourist over the weekend, authorities said.

The 35-year-old woman was left hospitalized in critical condition following the collision, which took place about 6:40 p.m. Sunday at Whittier Boulevard and Lorena Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

The victim, a 35-year-old tourist from Colombia, and her boyfriend were crossing Whittier Blvd. in a marked crosswalk when the woman was struck by an SUV that was making a left turn from Lorena Street onto Whittier Boulevard, police said.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital with severe head injuries, officials said. She was listed in critical condition.

The woman's boyfriends was not hit by the SUV.

Police described the involved vehicle as dark-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer. It was last seen heading north on Lorena Street and getting onto the eastbound 60 Freeway.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the LAPD's Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.