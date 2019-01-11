California Cooking Podcast: Chef Antonia Lofaso of Scopa Italian Roots

Jessica chats and cooks with chef, author, and TV personality Antonia Lofaso. She is the co-owner and executive chef of L.A. restaurants Black Market Liquor Bar and Scopa Italian Roots. Chef Lofaso shares stories behind her restaurant business, the secret to her success, and how she got into the world of food. Jess and Chef Lofaso then head into the kitchen to make a Creste Rigate, a delicious mushroom pasta dish.

