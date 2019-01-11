California Strong Celebrity Softball Game, Benefits Borderline and Wildfire Victims With Michael Neflas and Megan Glynn
-
Thousand Oaks Shooting: Investigation Reveals Sgt. Ron Helus Was Struck in Heart by Friendly Fire
-
Frank Buckley Interviews: Jason Coffman, Borderline Shooting Victim’s Father
-
L.A. Rams to Honor Those Affected by Borderline Shooting and Recent Fires During ‘Monday Night Football’ Game
-
After Thousand Oaks Mass Shooting, Owner Unsure if Reopening Borderline Bar ‘Is Going to Feel Right’
-
16 Pepperdine Students Were at Borderline During Shooting; 1 Is Unaccounted for, University Says
-
-
Some Inside Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks Survived Las Vegas Mass Shooting
-
Funeral Services Held for 2 More Victims of Borderline Massacre, a Marine Veteran and the Bar’s Cashier
-
‘Tonight, We Are a Hurting City’: Hundreds Gather at Vigil Following Thousand Oaks Mass Shooting
-
Vigil Against Gun Violence Held in Santa Monica
-
Most Victims in Thousand Oaks Shooting Died of Multiple Gunshot Wounds; Shooter Died of Self-Inflicted Wound
-
-
Slain Sgt. Ron Helus Proposed to Wife at Thousand Oaks Restaurant That Decades Later Became Scene of Borderline Bar Mass Shooting
-
Heroes Rushed Into Gunfire in Thousand Oaks, Pulled People to Safety at Borderline Bar
-
Thousand Oaks Community Rallies to Help Those Affected by Recent Tragedies With 5K