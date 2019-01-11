Couple, Both LAPD Officers, Convicted of Cruelty to Elderly Pet Labrador

Two Los Angeles police officers who are married both pleaded no contest on Friday to a charge of animal cruelty after failing to care for their elderly Labrador, prosecutors said.

Sharon Anne Azpeitia and Jason David Azpeitia, both 43, were immediately sentenced to five years of summary probation and were barred from obtaining any new pets for five years, L.A. County district attorney’s officials said in a news release.

The couple must also complete 45 days of community service, 16 sessions of animal neglect counseling and an online animal care education program, the DA’s office said.

The pair was put under investigation last January after a neighbor found the dog on his driveway in the rain. Prosecutors said the Labrador “showed signs of severe lack of care.”

On Oct. 15, the Azpeitias were charged with one count of animal cruelty and two counts of failure to license, though the latter charges were later dropped.