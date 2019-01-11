Detectives Investigate Discovery of Skeletal Remains in Angeles National Forest

Hikers stumbled upon skeletal human remains deep in the Angeles National Forest on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Investigators examine the scene where skeletal remains, including a skull, were discovered along Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest on Jan. 11, 2019.

The grisly find was made just after 1 p.m. along mile marker .43 of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road, just south of Angeles Forest Highway, Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

Homicide detectives were summoned to the valley where the bones were found to conduct an investigation, officials said. They confirmed the remains, which included a skull, were human.

No further information was available regarding who the person was or how they may have been killed.

Coroner’s officials joined sheriff’s detectives in the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

 

