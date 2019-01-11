Utah Driver Participating in Viral ‘Bird Box Challenge’ Crashes Vehicle While Blindfolded: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The latest viral challenge is responsible for a crash on a street in Layton, Utah, police said this week.

The Layton Police Department tweeted two photos of the crash, which they said occurred Monday.

Bird Box Challenge while driving...predictable result. This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway. Luckily no injuries. pic.twitter.com/4DvYzrmDA2 — Layton Police (@laytonpolice) January 11, 2019

“Bird Box Challenge while driving… predictable result,” the department stated. “This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway.”

There were no injuries reported in connection with the crash, KTLA sister station KSTU in Salt Lake City reported.

The “Bird Box Challenge” takes its name from a recent Netflix movie "Bird Box," in which the characters must remain blindfolded.