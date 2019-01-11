Driver Who Injured Scooter Rider While Leading Authorities on Wild Pursuit From West L.A. to Camp Pendleton Is Charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Inglewood man who injured a scooter rider while he led authorities on a wild multi-county pursuit now faces multiple charges, Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office officials announced Friday.

Karl Flores, 34, has been charged with fleeing a pursuing police officer causing serious bodily injury and hit-and-run resulting in injury to another person in connection with the Jan. 3 incident. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of hit-and run-driving resulting in property damage.

The pursuit began in Culver City as police were trying to make a traffic stop on Flores. The suspect allegedly crashed into a man riding a scooter and subsequently ran over him, prosecutors said.

During the chase, Flores managed to avoid multiple PIT maneuvers causing two police patrol vehicles to be damaged, according to a criminal complaint. Flores allegedly drove erratically from the Westside through Orange County until he stopped along the 5 Freeway in Camp Pendleton. Flores was eventually taken into custody after a standoff.

A CHP spokesman described Flores as a veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Flores is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday. His bail was set at $175,000 and faces more than eight years in prison if convicted as charged.