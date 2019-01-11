Ed Buck’s Attorney Says Critics Have Unfairly Used Race to Blame for 2 Deaths of Black Men in His Client’s WeHo Home

The attorney for Ed Buck, the longtime Democratic donor whose West Hollywood home has been the scene of two black men’s deaths since 2017, said Friday that critics have unfairly used race to blame his client for the deaths.

“Some people still want us to have a race war,” attorney Seymour Amster said of Buck’s critics. “Some people want to look at things as black, white or brown. It’s not. If we want to move forward and get away from identifying individuals by race, we must take race out of the conversation.”

Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the death of Timothy Dean, 55, of West Hollywood, who was found dead in Buck’s Laurel Avenue apartment early Monday.

Buck, a 64-year-old white man, previously was investigated in the July 2017 death of Gemmel Moore, a 26-year-old black man who died of a methamphetamine overdose in Buck’s home which was littered with drug paraphernalia, according to a Los Angeles County coroner’s report.

