Ex-Pasadena City Official Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison for Embezzling About $3.5 Million From City

A former Pasadena public works analyst and a contractor were sentenced Friday for embezzling about $3.5 million in city money over a decade, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Danny Wooten, 55, was sentenced to 14 years in state prison and Tyrone Collins, 59, was sentenced to 7 years, according to the DA’s office.

Wooten was found guilty of 53 counts, including embezzlement, conflict of interest and misappropriation of public funds back in November. Collins was convicted of 20 counts, including embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds, a DA’s office news release said.

The scheme was discovered back in 2014 when the city ordered an audit, the DA’s office said.

According to the audit, Wooten was in charge of relocating all of the city’s utility lines underground. Between 2004 and March 2014, Wooten created false invoices for the underground utility program and embezzled roughly $3.5 million. Part of the money was then funneled to Collins, who owns Collins Electric, prosecutors said.

In support of the scheme, Wooten also created bank accounts claiming to represent two religious organizations, but he was the only person on the accounts, the news release said.

During their hearings, Wooten was ordered to pay about $3.69 million in restitution and Collins was ordered to pay $900,000, prosecutors said.