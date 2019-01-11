× Felon Charged in Van Pursuit that Ended in Hollywood, Leaving Several Injured

A felon was charged Friday with leading police on a pursuit with a stolen van that left several people injured, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

The defendant, Karapet Kirichyan, 46, of North Hollywood faces three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, a vehicle, one felony count of fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle while driving recklessly and one count of driving or taking a vehicle without consent and two felony counts of hit and run resulting in injury to another person, a news release by the DA’s office said.

Kirichyan allegedly stole a work van from the 10700 block of Magnolia Boulevard in Van Nuys on Wednesday. Los Angeles Police Department officers then spotted the van and initiated a pursuit, prosecutors said.

During the pursuit, the van collided with other vehicles, injuring occupants and knocking down a light pole, according to prosecutors.

Sky5 footage showed the driver traveling erratically on the wrong side of the road in busy areas, including the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The van sustained visible damage.

The pursuit ended when the van crashed near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Leland Way in Hollywood, and LAPD officers handcuffed and detained the driver.

Public records show that Kirichyan has prior convictions for burglary, vehicle theft and grand theft.

If convicted as charged, Kirichyan faces at least 13 years in state prison, according to the DA.

The defendant’s bail was set at $165,000, according to public records.

