Chief Marketing Officer for the LA Rams Ronalee Zarate-Bayani and Rams cheerleaders joined us live to get us into the spirit for the big playoff game against the Cowboys on Saturday, January 12th at 5:15p at the Los Angeles Coliseum. For more info, you can click here or follow them on social media.
Getting Ready for the Big Playoff Game, Rams vs. Cowboys With Ronalee Zarate-Bayani and Rams Cheerleaders
