Minor Found Dead in Covina Townhouse Fire After Partially-Clothed Woman Runs From Police; Homicide Investigation Underway

A minor was found dead in a Covina townhouse that was on fire after a partially-clothed woman tried to run from officers early Friday.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Covina Police Officers spotted the woman running in the middle of the 300 block of North Second Avenue about 3:25 a.m. As the officers tried to figure out where the woman lived, they noticed she had what appeared to be blood on “parts of her body” but she did not appear to have any injuries, police said in a news release.

Police said that the woman’s statements led them to believe there might be a possible victim somewhere. The woman at one point tried to run away from the officers, police said.

She was eventually taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

Police found out where the woman lived and responded to the 100 block of East Italia St. Responding officers discovered a small fire in the second story of the townhouse and a minor dead inside.

The victim’s age and gender have not been released. It is also unclear how the victim died.