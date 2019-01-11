× L.A. County Considers Voluntary Ban on Electric Scooters as Regulations Are Still Developed

Los Angeles County is considering what amounts to a voluntary ban on electric scooters as it develops regulations for companies to operate them safely in unincorporated areas.

The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a plan that would, for now, halt their operations in neighborhoods that are home to more than 1 million county residents.

The plan would ask companies not to deploy the scooters until rules for their use, safety and distribution are established — although the county hasn’t crafted any penalties to impose if the companies don’t comply.

“The county has an obligation, especially in the unincorporated areas, to protect the taxpayers,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes many unincorporated residents in central and northern sections of the county.

