Light Rain Expected in SoCal This Weekend

Southern Californians should keep an umbrella and a jacket handy for the next week or so.

Light rain is expected to hit Los Angeles County beginning Friday night and continue through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard, with the potential for scattered showers throughout the day.

A similarly weak weather system is forecast to move through the area on Sunday, with much heavier rain — 1 to 3 inches — expected to fall Thursday evening.

“We’re definitely entering a wet weather pattern here in Southern California,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Rich Thompson.

34.052234 -118.243685