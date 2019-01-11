Long Beach Police Release Videos of Hit-and-Run Van That Killed 79-Year-Old Man, Dragged Him 900 Feet

Long Beach police on Friday released surveillance videos of a van sought in the hit-and-run death of a 79-year-old pedestrian who was dragged hundreds of feet by the vehicle before being struck a second time.

Elias Sanchez was walking in a marked crosswalk in the area of South Street at Paramount Boulevard on Monday evening when he was hit by a white Ford cargo van, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The van dragged Sanchez about 900 feet down Paramount before fleeing the scene, leaving the dying victim in the roadway, police said.

A short time later, Sanchez was run over a second time by another driver who didn’t initially see him in the street. That driver — who remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators — had tried to swerve, but couldn’t avoid hitting the victim, according to police.

Sanchez died at the scene.

Authorities released the surveillance footage of the hit-and-run van with the hope that someone could help identify its driver.

Police described the vehicle as a 1994-2009 Ford E series — possibly a fourth generation Econoline cargo van.

Anyone with information is urged to call at 562-570-7355, or leave a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-222-8477.