O.C. Federal Jury Orders Mongols Motorcycle Club to Forfeit Logo Trademarks Following Racketeering Conviction

A federal jury on Friday decided an outlaw motorcycle club should be stripped of the trademarks it holds on its coveted logo as punishment in a racketeering case, delivering a victory to the U.S. government in its unusual legal fight to dismantle the notorious organization.

Last month, at the end of a lengthy trial, a jury in Santa Ana convicted the Mongols motorcycle club of racketeering and conspiracy charges, finding the group shared responsibility for several violent acts and drug crimes committed by individual Mongol members.

The verdict allowed prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office to go after something they have long sought: A court order forcing the Mongols to forfeit trademarks its leaders have relied on to maintain control over the group’s insignia — a Genghis Khan figure in sunglasses riding a motorcycle beneath the group’s name in large block letters.

The jury in the case returned this week to hear a day of testimony and arguments from prosecutors and the Mongols’ defense attorney on the forfeiture issue. The panel had to decide whether the logo was linked closely enough to the crimes for which the Mongols organization had been convicted to warrant forcing the club to forfeit the trademarks to the U.S. government. After two days of deliberating, they decided there was, in fact, a tight nexus between the image and one of the criminal charges the club faced — conspiracy to commit racketeering, said a spokesman for U.S. Attorney Nicola Hanna.

