Person of Interest Sought in Deadly South Los Angeles Stabbing

Investigators are asking the public’s help in tracking down a person of interest who was caught on camera near the scene of a deadly stabbing in South Los Angeles last month.

Alejandro Saenz, 36, of Los Angeles died in the stabbing, which took place about 6 p.m. on Dec. 26 at Central and Vernon avenues, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

He was found lying wounded on a sidewalk of Central Avenue and taken to a hospital, where he soon succumbed to his injuries, according to police and Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials.

Saenz died from stab wounds to his head, neck and chest, coroner’s records show.

No information regarding a suspect description or motive has been released.

But police Friday released surveillance camera images of a man they described as a person of interest in the investigation, who was seen leaving the area around the time of the killing, officials said. He was described as a Latino man with long, bushy hair, wearing a plaid shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.