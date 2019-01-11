Police Officer Fatally Shot While Responding to Traffic Collision in Davis; Suspected Gunman Found Dead

A police officer responding to a traffic collision in the city of Davis was shot and later died at a hospital Thursday, officials said.

The three-car crash was reported just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of 5th and D streets, Davis Police Department Lt. Doroshov said during a news conference Thursday.

An officer responding to the incident, later identified as 22-year-old Natalie Corona, was hospitalized in “very serious condition” a short time later, Doroshov said.

“For a reason unknown to us at this point, shots were fired,” Doroshov said.

Corona, who had suffered a gunshot wound in the incident, was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Police Chief Darren Pytel said.

A manhunt for the gunman ensued immediately after the shooting, Doroshov said.

Friday morning, Davis police tweeted that the shooter had been found, deceased, inside a home near 5th and E street.

The suspected gunman died from what was described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

**UPDATE**

The shooter has been found, deceased, inside a home near 5th and E St in Davis with what appears to be a self inflicted gunshot wound. — Davis Police (@cityofdavispd) January 11, 2019

Police have not identified the suspect, nor determined what prompted the shooting.

Corona was described as a hard-working officer who had just been promoted to the department after completing her training program weeks ago.

Prior to that, Corona had worked as a part-time community service officer, then as a volunteer and eventually hired as a trainee and put through the academy.

She graduated the academy in July, Pytel said.

“Here at the police department we’re just absolutely devastated about the loss,” Pytel said.

The last time an officer died in the line of duty was 1959, he said.

The city of Davis is located about 15 miles West of Sacramento.