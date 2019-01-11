Police responded to a rowdy party held near the UCLA campus Thursday night, as revelers crowded neighborhood streets. Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 11, 2019.
Police Respond to Rowdy Party Near UCLA
