SpaceX to Lay Off About 600 Workers

SpaceX will lay off about 10% of its more than 6,000 employees, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.

The company responded to Times questions with a statement: “To continue delivering for our customers and to succeed in developing interplanetary spacecraft and a global space-based Internet, SpaceX must become a leaner company. This means we must part ways with some talented and hardworking members of our team.”

Hawthorne-based SpaceX is offering a minimum of eight weeks’ pay and other benefits to those affected, according to an email sent Friday to employees by SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell. The company will also provide assistance with career coaching, resume help and job searches, according to the email.

Even with SpaceX’s rapid ramp-up of satellite launches, it has occasionally cut its workforce. Last summer, the company fired some senior managers at the company’s Redmond, Wash., office, because of disagreements over the pacing of the development and testing of its Starlink satellite program.

