L.A. Teachers' Strike Remains Likely Following Revised Offer from Superintendent

With a Monday teachers’ strike approaching, Los Angeles schools Supt. Austin Beutner brought a revised offer to the union Friday, on the expectation of new money from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget.

The new proposal would provide a full-time nurse at every elementary school and also lower class sizes at middle schools by about two students. This offer builds on a proposal from earlier in the week, in which the district also proposed lower class sizes.

Teachers union President Alex Caputo-Pearl was not immediately available for comment but indicated that the district’s offer earlier this week included loopholes that could have resulted in larger classes.

The two sides are currently in a negotiating session that began early Friday afternoon.

