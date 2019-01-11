Studio City Residents Concerned by Rash of Coyote Sightings

Posted 11:16 PM, January 11, 2019

At least half a dozen pet cats have disappeared amid what Studio City residents say is a marked escalation in coyote sightings in their neighborhood. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 11, 2019.