At least half a dozen pet cats have disappeared amid what Studio City residents say is a marked escalation in coyote sightings in their neighborhood. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 11, 2019.
Studio City Residents Concerned by Rash of Coyote Sightings
-
‘Brady Bunch’ Cast Members Reunite at Studio City Home Featured in Sitcom Ahead of Its Renovation
-
DUI Suspected in Crash that Shut Down 101 Freeway in Studio City
-
Man Caught With Arsenal of Weapons Outside Studio City Middle School, But News Took Weeks to Reach Parents
-
Celebrity Couple Linked to Crashed Sports Car Abandoned in Studio City
-
Mister O’s Restaurant and Lounge in Studio City With Chef Oscar Torres
-
-
Coyote Shot After Biting 3-Year-Old Girl in the Head at Placentia Park: Police
-
Studio City Man Accused of Running Vehicle Odometer Rollback Scheme
-
3-Wheeled ‘Solo’ Electric Car, Carrying Just 1 Occupant, Aims to Change U.S. Driving Habits
-
‘We Miss You’: Villagers Mourn Guatemalan Girl Who Died in Border Patrol Custody
-
Police Seek for Woman Accused of Grand Theft After Leaving Botox Clinic Without Paying
-
-
Laguna Beach City Council Approves New $250K Odor Control System After Residents Complain of Foul Sewer Smell
-
2 Killed, 5 Injured in Shooting at Florida Yoga Studio; Gunman Dead: Police
-
U.K. Police Probing Drone Reports That Halted Departures at Heathrow Airport