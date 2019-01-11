× Suspect Arrested After Being Shot at by Police in Pasadena

An armed man was in custody after Pasadena police opened fire on him Friday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 4:36 p.m. on the sidewalk along Tremont Street, near the intersection with Raymond Avenue, Lt. Max Dahlstein said.

The suspect was not struck, and no officers were injured, according to the lieutenant.

It was unclear how many officers fired their weapon.

The man was subsequently arrested, and a gun was recovered at the scene, Dahlstein said.

Authorities did not say what the man was originally wanted for or what he was arrested on suspicion of. Dahlstein said “that is still being investigated.”

“It was just kind of an unforeseen thing,” he said. “Officers went to contact this individual and he fled, and there was a shooting.”

No other parties were involved in the incident and there were no outstanding suspects.

Detectives were arriving at the scene late Friday evening.

No further details were immediately available.