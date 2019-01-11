Suspect in Brutal Rapes of 9-Year-Old Girl and Woman in O.C. During Mid-1990s Arrested Through DNA Evidence: Sheriff

More than 20 years after the brutal rapes of a 9-year-old girl and a woman in Orange County, sheriff’s officials have arrested a suspect linked through DNA evidence, authorities said Friday.

Kevin Konther, 53, was arrested after the Orange County Sheriff’s Department worked with the FBI to track him down using DNA evidence collected at the scene of both crimes, which occurred about two and a half years apart, officials said.

The girl was walking home from a convenience store in Lake Forest on Oct. 21, 1995, when she was attacked from behind and pulled into a wooded area inside Serrano Creek Park, officials said. She was violently raped and forced to perform sex acts on the suspect.

The 9-year-old victim ran home naked and told her parents, who then reported the assault to law enforcement, officials said.

The adult victim was also attacked randomly as she was jogging in Mission Viejo when authorities say the suspect assaulted her.

The cold cases were solved using “similar tactics” as those used to track down the Golden State Killer accused of slayings and rapes throughout California, sheriff’s officials said during a new conference.

According to prosecutors, Konther could face a maximum sentence of 125 years to life in prison if convicted of the charges currently against him, while other criminal counts could also later be filed.

