Suspect Sought in Brutal Bus Driver Attack in Phelan Punched Him Repeatedly After Being Asked to Pay Correct Fare: Sheriff

Authorities are searching for a man accused of brutally attacking a bus driver in Phelan after getting into a dispute over the fare.

The reported assault occurred near Phelan Road and Buttemere Road on Dec. 21, officials said.

The assailant had not put the correct fare into the machine and was asked by the driver to pay the necessary amount before he grew violent, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner’s Victor Valley Station.

“The suspect became loud, vulgar and threatening to the bus driver,” the news release reads.

He then “got into the driver’s face,” officials wrote in the release, continued yelling and then pushed the driver out of the vehicle through an open door. The driver fell to the ground.

Then the attacker punched the driver still lying on the ground six to eight times, sheriff’s officials said. The victim was left seriously injured, suffering wounds to his head and face.

Officials have described the suspect as a black male between 25 to 35 years of age who stands about 6 feet tall, weighs 250 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a a gray and red Chicago Bulls beanie, black sweatpants, black tennis shoes with white soles and a black and gray hooded sweatshirt at the time of the assault, officials said.

He is believed to be left-handed since all the punches were thrown from his left fist, and he claimed to be homeless, officials said.

A representative with the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station told KTLA the agency was expecting to obtain video of the incident on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to Detective Jeffrey Collins at 760-995-8781. Anonymous tips can be submitted at wetip.com or by dialing 800-782-7463.