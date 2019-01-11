Suspicious Device Prompts Second LAPD Station Evacuation in 6 Hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A second Los Angeles Police Department station was evacuated overnight as authorities investigated a suspicious package, hours after an envelope with a powdery substance cleared the department’s headquarters in downtown.

The front desk at the 77th Street station at 7600 S. Broadway was evacuated about 1:45 a.m. Friday after a passerby reported seeing a suspicious device inside a red Honda that was parked on the street in front of the station, said Officer Rosario Herrera.

The bomb squad responded and said the device appeared to be some type of candle. Evacuation orders were lifted shortly after 5 a.m.

The incident was the second evacuation for the police agency in less than six hours.

34.052234 -118.243685