CES 2019: Unique Gadgets and More

The big stuff at CES grabs the headlines, but there is a lot to explore here. Companies big and small show off their products in hopes of becoming the next must-have thing!

We got to check out an electronic pillow that helps you sleep! Plus, the new alarm clock with the power of Google inside!

At CES the biggest gadgets are the easiest to spot, but there’s lots of little things that can catch your eye.

We spoke to CES spokesperson, Danielle Cassagnol who says, "There's a lot this this week! It's a record-breaking show at CES 2019. There's 2.9 million net square feet of exhibit space, 180,000 attendees and 4,500 exhibiting companies."

I asked Cassagnol, can one person see it all?

Her response, "it might be tough."

Somnox Sleep Robot

The Somnox sleep robot is a cuddly pillow that helps you rest easy.

Stijn Antonisse, who works with Somnox explained to me how it works: "so it simulates breathing rhythm and by feeding that you’ll adapt to the rhythm and it will slow down your breathing rhythm and you’ll relax and eventually fall asleep."

It's great for insomnia and it actually does of sort of relax you, but you might lose some sleep over the price tag. It's nearly $600.

VOLO Go Cordless Hair Dryer

We got to try the VOLO Go Cordless Hair Dryer, which uses infrared for healthier heat. President and Co-Founder of Volo Beauty mentions, "it is hot, but it’s hot in a fundamentally different way. It dries the hair from the inside out, it dries it faster at a lower temperature so it reduces frizz and healthier for the hair."

Just be ready to recharge one more thing and two hours gets you 20 minutes of drying time. It costs $400.

Smartphone Cases

Popsockets are teaming up with Otterbox for a slimmer, snap-on solution that’s interchangeable.

Speck has their answer called the GrabtTab, which is slimmer and doesn’t interfere with wireless charging.

Planet Computers

This phone tries to have it all, a large screen and a keyboard, too.

Dr. Janko Mrsic-Flogel with Planet Computers explains, "it’s basically a little pocket computer, great camera and a phone all in one."

Now, where have I heard that before?

Google Alarm Clock

Google’s working on their bedside manner with a new $79 Smart Clock from Lenovo.

Lilian Rincon with Google mentions, "this is a device that is going to really great for the bedside and it has some new features for allowing you to easily set an alarm and wake up with light before sound."

The screen gradually gets brighter in an effort to wake you up gently even before sounding the alarm.

Google was smart they didn't include a camera on that bedroom alarm clock, but they did include a USB port so you can charge your phone, too.