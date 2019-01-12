101 Freeway Shut Down in Both Directions in Calabasas After Pursuit Ends in Crash

A pursuit that ended in a crash triggered a closure of the 101 Freeway in both directions in the Calabasas area Saturday, authorities said.
California Highway Patrol officials described the pursuit suspect as “reportedly armed and dangerous” and said surface streets were jammed as the freeway remained closed shortly after 11:30 a.m. All lanes along the freeway were blocked due to the crash, Caltrans officials said.
Social media posts show vehicles packed bumper-to-bumper along the closed freeway lanes.
No time was given for when the freeway was expected to reopen.
34.136721 -118.661481