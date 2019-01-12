2 Wounded in South El Monte Shooting

Two people were wounded in a Saturday night shooting in South El Monte, officials said.

The gunfire was reported about 10:30 p.m. in the area of Klingerman Street and Continental Avenue, Lt. Wargo of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Temple City Station said.

Both victims suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, he said. Their ages and genders were not clear.

The search for the attacker was ongoing, Wargo said.

No further details, including a suspect description or motive, were available.

Anyone with information can reach the sheriff’s Temple City Station at 626-285-7171. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.