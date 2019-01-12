× Deputies Seize Gallon of Codeine Cough Syrup During Thousand Oaks Bust; 2 Men Arrested

Deputies arrested two men and seized a cache of drugs that included just under a gallon of codeine-based cough syrup, along with two unregistered guns, from an apartment in Thousand Oaks earlier this week, authorities said Saturday.

The deputies first received a call shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday reporting a possible overdose at an apartment in the 500 block of Laurie Lane, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eduardo Malagon said in a written statement.

“Prior to their arrival, a concerned citizen reported a disturbance and seeing an unknown subject discarding a duffel bag near a vehicle in the carport of the apartment complex,” the sergeant said.

Deputies encountered Matthew Douglas Robledo, 22, of Fullerton at the home, police said. They determined he was not suffering from an overdose, but was under the influence of drugs.

Officials also interviewed Travis Lee Trent, 20, who lives at the apartment, according to Malagon. He was already on probation due to a prior conviction.

Deputies determined the home was being used for drug dealing, officials said.

Deputies found the discarded duffel bag, which contained two unregistered handguns and a “large quantity of codeine syrup,” Malagon said.

Codeine cough syrup is a “highly abused” controlled substance, Malagon said. It’s commonly used by abusers to make a drink known as “sizzurp” or “lean.”

A search of Trent’s apartment turned up 120 ounces of codeine cough syrup — just 8 ounces short of a gallon, as well as more than three pounds of marijuana, half a pound of concentrated cannabis and several grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, Malagon said.

Investigators also seized “a large quantity of money believed to be the proceeds from narcotics sales,” he added.

The suspects were booked on suspicion of a series of drug- and weapon-related charges, officials said.

Robledo remained in custody Saturday with bail set at $50,000 pending his initial court appearance on Monday, Ventura County booking records show.

Trent was released from jail Friday after posting bail, records show. He was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 29.