× Homicide Detectives Investigate Death at Construction Site Near Universal Studios Hollywood

Homicide detectives were responding to a death investigation at a construction site in Universal City Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigators were dispatched to the scene in the 100 block of Universal City Plaza shortly before 11 a.m., sheriff’s officials said. The location is just outside Universal Studios Hollywood.

A male has been pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. No other details about the victim or the incident have been released.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be forwarded to 800-222-8477 or by downloading the “P3 Tips” app on Google Play or the Apple Store. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at http://lacrimestoppers.org