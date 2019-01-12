× Homicide Detectives Investigate Death of Woman in Neighborhood of West Puente Valley

A woman was found dead in a neighborhood of West Puente Valley Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene in the 1300 block of Glenshaw Drive just before 1 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. The woman had been pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

No other details about a possible cause of death or the victim have been released.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be forwarded to 800-222-8477 or by downloading the “P3 Tips” app on Google Play or the Apple Store. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at http://lacrimestoppers.org