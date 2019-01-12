Jessica Holmes Shares Her Recipe for White Chicken Chili With Sweet Potato and Bacon

Jessica Holmes loves to eat soup during the winter months -- and this recipe combines two of her favorites: creamy potato bacon soup and white chicken chili. This is segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 16.
Ingredients:
- 1 white sweet potato, peeled
- 1 small white onion, diced
- 2 white carrots, chopped
- 3 stalks of celery leaves, diced
- full carton of chicken stock
- 7 oz. can of mild salsa verde
- shredded white meat chicken from a rotisserie chicken
- 3 to 4 slices of bacon
- 1 cup of frozen corn
- 1 can of white cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
- 2 cloves garlic, smashed
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 1/2 tablespoons cumin
- 1 can of cream of chicken soup
Instructions:
- Brown the bacon in a Dutch oven until crispy
- Place the cooked bacon on a paper towel lined dish
- Leave the bacon grease in the pot
- Turn heat up to medium
- Add the peeled white sweet potato, cut into bite size pieces to the pot, and sauté about 5 to 10 minutes
- Add a pinch of salt
- Add the carrots, making sure they are chopped into bite size pieces
- Add a small diced onion
- Add the celery
- Add the garlic
- Add a pinch of salt
- Add the chili powder
- Add the cumin
- Add the oregano
- Cook the vegetables until almost softened
- Add the chicken stock
- Add the salsa verde
- Add the chicken soup
- Gently simmer for 10-15 minutes
- Add the frozen corn
- Add the white cannellini beans
- Add the shredded chicken
- Heat ingredients through, then serve with your favorite chili toppings