Jessica Holmes Shares Her Recipe for White Chicken Chili With Sweet Potato and Bacon

Jessica Holmes loves to eat soup during the winter months -- and this recipe combines two of her favorites: creamy potato bacon soup and white chicken chili. This is segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 16.

Ingredients:

1 white sweet potato, peeled

1 small white onion, diced

2 white carrots, chopped

3 stalks of celery leaves, diced

full carton of chicken stock

7 oz. can of mild salsa verde

shredded white meat chicken from a rotisserie chicken

3 to 4 slices of bacon

1 cup of frozen corn

1 can of white cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

2 cloves garlic, smashed

1 teaspoon oregano

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 1/2 tablespoons cumin

1 can of cream of chicken soup

Instructions: