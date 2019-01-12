Jessica Holmes Shares Her Recipe for White Chicken Chili With Sweet Potato and Bacon

Jessica Holmes loves to eat soup during the winter months --  and this recipe combines two of her favorites: creamy potato bacon soup and white chicken chili. This is segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 16.

Ingredients:

  • 1 white sweet potato, peeled
  • 1 small white onion, diced
  • 2 white carrots, chopped
  • 3 stalks of celery leaves, diced
  • full carton of chicken stock
  • 7 oz. can of mild salsa verde
  • shredded white meat chicken from a rotisserie chicken
  • 3 to 4 slices of bacon
  • 1 cup of frozen corn
  • 1 can of white cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 cloves garlic, smashed
  • 1 teaspoon oregano
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons cumin
  • 1 can of cream of chicken soup

Instructions:

    1. Brown the bacon in a Dutch oven until crispy
    2. Place the cooked bacon on a paper towel lined dish
    3. Leave the bacon grease in the pot
    4. Turn heat up to medium
    5. Add the peeled white sweet potato, cut into bite size pieces to the pot, and sauté about 5 to 10 minutes
    6. Add a pinch of salt
    7. Add the carrots, making sure they are chopped into bite size pieces
    8. Add a small diced onion
    9. Add the celery
    10. Add the garlic
    11. Add a pinch of salt
    12. Add the chili powder
    13. Add the cumin
    14. Add the oregano
    15. Cook the vegetables until almost softened
    16. Add the chicken stock
    17. Add the salsa verde
    18. Add the chicken soup
    19. Gently simmer for 10-15 minutes
    20. Add the frozen corn
    21. Add the white cannellini beans
    22. Add the shredded chicken
    23. Heat ingredients through, then serve with your favorite chili toppings