Jessica Holmes Shares Recipe: Phil’s Pancakes With Ricotta and Blueberries

This recipe is perfect for a weekend morning when you have extra time to make the delicious breakfast treat from scratch. Jessica Holmes got the pancake recipe when she went to her friend Phil's for brunch one day. She gave it a twist by adding ricotta, blueberries and lemon. It's a delicious dish that Jessica's son, foodie-in-training Levi, definitely approves of! This is a web exclusive segment for KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 16.

Phil’s Pancakes with Ricotta and Blueberries

Ingredients for pancakes:

1 1/2 cups of flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

pinch of salt

2 tablespoons sugar

1 egg

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 tablespoon butter

Ricotta cheese

Lemon zest

Orange zest

Ingredients for blueberry sauce:

Bag of frozen blueberries

1/2 cup of water

2 tablespoons sugar

Lemon zest and juice

Orange zest and juice

Directions for Pancakes:

Combine flour, salt, 2 teaspoons of baking powder and sugar, and sift In a separate bowl, Combine egg, milk and vegetable oil. and whisk Immediately combine the wet ingredients with the dry ingredients. It doesn’t have to be completely smooth Add butter to a nonstick pan or griddle on medium low heat Pour 1/3 cup of the pancake mixture onto the pan and leave enough space between the pancakes Add a few dollops of ricotta cheese to each pancake Zest lemon and orange to each pancake Flip using spatula and cook on both sides until golden brown Drizzle with Blueberry Sauce, Powdered Sugar and Syrup if you want

Directions for Blueberry Sauce

Combine a bag of frozen blueberries, water, sugar, zest of lemon and orange as well as the juice from the lemon and orange into a pan and simmer on medium heat for 10 minutes or so until sauce thickens