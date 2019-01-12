Man Killed in Fiery Solo-Car Crash in Redondo Beach

A man died after his car slammed into a power pole and burst into flames in Redondo Beach on Saturday morning, authorities said.

The crash took place about 7:05 a.m. in the 1600 block of Aviation Boulevard, north of Grant Avenue, Redondo Beach Police Department Sgt. Paul Ribitzki said in a written statement.

First responders arrived on scene to find a car had struck a power pole and along the west side of the street, he said.

“The vehicle was engulfed in flames and its excess fuel ignited and flowed down the decline of Aviation Boulevard for approximately 100 feet,” according to Ribitzki. The damaged power pole also sent sparks showering down onto the roadway.

Redondo Beach Fire Department firefighters extinguished the flames and provided treatment to the driver, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. His identity was not available pending positive identification and notification of family by coroner’s officials.

Aviation Boulevard was shut down between Grant Avenue and Artesia Boulevard through about 3 p.m. as a result of the deadly crash, police added.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, was asked to contact Redondo police Traffic Investigator Clint Daniel at 310-379-2477.