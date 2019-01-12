Multiple Vehicle Crash on 101 Leaves One Dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A violent crash involving at least six vehicles on the northbound 101 Freeway left one person dead and caused major traffic backups on Saturday.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on the 101 Freeway near Lankershim Boulevard, causing all but one lane to close, resulting in major traffic backups.

Investigators believe one person was ejected from their vehicle in the northbound side and landed in the southbound lanes.

The deceased victim's identity has not been released at this time. Authorities said at least three other people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Two southbound lanes were also closed during the cleanup and investigation efforts, which also caused traffic problems.

The late night rains were a factor for drivers across the region, which saw multiple crashes overnight into Saturday morning.