PCH Back Open After Floods and Mudslides Cause Closures Near Malibu

Sections of Pacific Coast Highway and several surrounding streets in Malibu were closed Saturday morning due to mudslides and flooding.

CalTrans crews were able to get the roads back open later Saturday morning, and continue to monitor areas affected by the Woolsey Fire as the rain continues to fall through the weekend.

PCH was closed in both directions from Las Posas Road to Morning View Drive in Ventura County near Malibu.

The City of Malibu also tweeted out specific roads closed in the Malibu Park area due to mud and debris.

Road closures in #Malibu Park area due to mud & debris: Cuthbert west of Busch, Harvester at Clover Heights & at Cuthbert, Bonsall at Rainsford Ave. PCH currently open to the western City limit. Proceed with caution on all roads, beware of water, mud rocks https://t.co/mGwdXyTMdQ — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) January 12, 2019

Follow CalTrans District 7, and the City of Malibu on Twitter for the latest information.