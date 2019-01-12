Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, January 12th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday!

Don't let the rain ruin your parade! There are many interesting -- INDOOR -- events happening this Saturday! (Time is running out! Some of the events are closing this weekend!) Take a look!

Closing This Weekend!

King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

The largest King Tut exhibition that has ever toured closes Sunday at the California Science Center. KING TUT: TREASURES OF THE GOLDEN PHARAOH contains more than 150 authentic artifacts from King Tut’s celebrated tomb, many of these artifacts have never traveled outside of Egypt, until now.

The last ticket time of the day is 5:00pm. California Science Center officials suggest visitors make Saturday travel plans. That’s because the L.A. Rams NFL playoff game is today. They suggest taking Metro to avoid traffic jams and parking problems.

Closing This Weekend!

Free!

Photo Ark: One Man’s Quest to Document the World’s Animals

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

annenbergphotospace.org

Also closing this weekend, “PHOTO ARK: ONE MAN’S QUEST TO DOCUMENT THE WORLD’S ANIMALS” at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Century City.

This is a multiyear project led by National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore. His life mission is to photograph every species living in the world’s zoo and wildlife sanctuaries.

So far, he has visited more than 40 countries, creating an archive of global diversity that includes portraits of more than 8,000 species.

This extraordinary exhibition is free!

Closing This Weekend!

Knight in Armor

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

Another extraordinary exhibition that’s closing this weekend is this - KNIGHTS IN ARMOR at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana.

We have until Sunday to see more of the craftsmanship of more than 90 pieces of armor, including full suits, helmets, corselets, shields, swords and paintings are on loan from the Museo Stibbert of Florence, Italy.

For hours and ticket prices, take a look at the website http://www.bowers.org.

Free!

Emergency Preparedness Class @ 10am

SOS Survival Products

15705 Strathern Street, #11

Van Nuys

800 479 7998

http://www.sosproducts.com

Next Thursday, January 17th is the anniversary of the 1994 Northridge Earthquake. Are you ready for the next earthquake or other disaster? Learn how to prepare for emergencies at a FREE training class offered by SOS Survival Products in Van Nuys.

The class addresses some of the basics you need to know before, during and after a disaster. Also, learn which emergency supplies are critical and how to create an emergency plan.

Jazz & Cuisine Return to the Historic Dunbar

Delicious at the Dunbar

Dunbar Hotel – Village

4225 South Central Avenue

Los Angeles

323 918 2087

deliciousatthedunbar.com

We can get into the spirit of award season. The movie GREEN BOOK has just won five Golden Globes. The movie is inspired by the real story of the real GREEN BOOK, which was a listing of safe places that would accommodate African American travelers during the segregation of the Jim Crow Era. One of those safe places was the Dunbar Hotel in South Los Angeles.

The complex has been completely restored as a residential complex and is now home to a new restaurant and new music. The Delicious at the Dunbar features delicious Soul Food and Mexican cuisine. And, tonight, enjoy the Jazz “Zephyr Avalon” playing from 6pm to 9pm.

63rd Annual Los Angeles Boat Show

Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

949 757 5959

http://www.losangelesboatshow.com

Uncle Darrow’s Crawfish Boil & Live Music Celebrating Its Third Anniversary at Its New Location!

2pmto 5pm

21720 Avalon Boulevard, Suite 102B

Carson

424 570 0531

uncledarrows.com

Charles Phoenix: Ambassador of Americana

Long Beach Petroleum Club

3636 Linden Avenue

Long Beach

Purchase Tickets Now

Live Comedy Slide Show Performance Celebrating the Epic City by the Sea

Presented by the Historical Society of Long Beach -- Be prepared for your local pride to SWELL when Ambassador of Americana, Charles Phoenix, sweeps us away on a then and now time travel slide show adventure exploring Long Beach’s landmarks and lore.

With his gracious sense of humor, unbridled enthusiasm, and keen eye for oddball detail, Charles reveals his guide to undiscovered and iconic local landmarks, and the very best of his found vintage slides taken in Long Beach in the 50s and 60s.

Experience the Pike Amusements, local oddities, legendary attractions, Art Deco and mid-century mod architecture, vintage neon signs, classic mom and pop businesses, nifty neighborhoods, the glory of googie, story of Miss Universe, and much more all in glorious Kodachrome color!

Festive Dress is HIGHLY encouraged but not expected!!!

This performance is two-acts with an intermission

AFTER SHOW BOOK SIGING & CAKE PARTY!

Meet & Greet Charles following the performance. Copies of his latest book, Addicted to Americana will be available and colorful cake from his “test kitchen” will be served!

Saturday, January 12, 2019, 2pm-4pm

LB Petroleum Club, 3636 Linden Ave.

$35 HSLB members/$45 members

Free!

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

caammuseum.org

Free!

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

Another free museum to explore with out-of-town family and friends is The Broad in downtown Los Angeles. General admission free and includes the third floor galleries, where you can see Robert Therrien’s enormous “UNDER THE TABLE”, Jeff Koons “BLUE DOG” as well as his mirror polished “TULIPS” and more.

Valley Relics Museum

Grand Opening! NEW Location!

7900 Balboa Boulevard

Hangar C3 & C4

Lake Balboa

818 616 4083

valleyrelicsmuseum.org

The Valley Relics Museum boasts its vast collection of historical artifacts pertaining to the San Fernando Valley and surrounding areas. The collection includes rare documents, photographs, vintage neon signs, post cards, yearbooks, negatives, clothing, books, art, automobiles and bicycles from The Valley's past. Valley Relics is a non-profit organization 501(c)3 with an endeavor to preserve and protect our local history and it artifacts while educating the public on the rich history of The San Fernando Valley.

Kinetic Energy: Art That Won’t Sit Still

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

818 696 2149

Glendale

http://www.neonmona.org

Pompeii : The Exhibition

The Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

805 522 2977

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

Pompeii: The Exhibition at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, features over 150 authentic artifacts on loan from the renowned Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy. These are not replicas, but rather original, 2,000-year-old objects that were preserved in the ash. These artifacts include wall-sized frescos, marble and bronze sculptures, jewelry, ancient Roman coins, and full body casts of the volcano’s victims.

Make it a TASTY, JAZZY Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

